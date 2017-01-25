SOCIETY

'Lesbianism' listed as condition on North Carolina woman's medical chart

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lori Stokes has the story.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. --
A visit to the doctor led to a shocking discovery for one North Carolina woman.

Kristina Rodriguez had blood work done after worries that her iron was low. When she picked up her medical chart, there it was - a so called "medical problem" listed by her doctor as "lesbianism."



Rodriguez says her doctors told her lesbianism was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended.

However, the hospital released a statement saying "lesbianism" is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis, and they are investigating the issue.
Related Topics:
societygayhealthu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Red panda named Sunny goes missing from zoo in Virginia
Meet the biracial twins born with different complexions
7-day planner
Cool Kid Daniel Tweedy makes anti-bullying film
More Society
Top Stories
California lawmakers to fight Trump on immigration
Hollywood icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall
Oscar De La Hoya arrested for DUI in Pasadena
LA City Council unanimously approves 2024 Olympics contract
Show More
Man, 49, found fatally stabbed near bus stop in Anaheim
Man rescued 2 days after car goes off side of road near Mount Baldy
Search continues for missing Hollywood Hills woman after car found
Red panda named Sunny goes missing from zoo in Virginia
VIDEO: Motorcyclist clings to back of car after crash
More News
Top Video
Hollywood icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Search continues for missing Hollywood Hills woman after car found
Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall
Oscar nominees more diverse this year
More Video