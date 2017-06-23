A local Marine Corps. veteran received a heartwarming surprise thanks to the Wounded Warrior project.As part of the Mission: "Thank You" project, Ernesto Olivares got a brand new Harley Davidson."You are a true hero. You made the ultimate sacrifice missing your own child's birth to protect my freedom. I personally want to thank you and hand you the keys to your very own brand new 2017 Harley Davdidson Streetglide Special," Adam Sandoval said.Adam Sandoval is on a two-year road trip across the country to raise money for military members, with his canine co-pilot Scooter on his back. His plan is simple - to give back to those who served."It's where I tour the country thanking our active duty military and our veterans for protecting our freedom every day," he said.Olivares served eight years in the Marine Corps. and went on two tours, with the last one in Afghanistan."As I came back from my second deployment in Afghanistan, I bought a new motorcycle and a month or two later, it was stolen and ever since then I've been without a bike," Olivares said.Mission: "Thank You" will culminate with the last of eight bikes being awarded in New York City on Veterans Day right before the world's largest veterans parade.