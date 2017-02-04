SOCIETY

Long Beach police gives family Disneyland tickets after online scam

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 19-year-old student working three jobs was swindled out of $600 when trying to give a single mom and her four children tickets to Disneyland. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An online scam artist conned a 19-year-old woman out of hundreds of dollars during her attempt to take a family to Disneyland.

Daycare worker Joyce, a student with three jobs, decided to send a little boy she cared for and his family to the theme park as their single mom could not afford to do so, being unable to work.

The young woman found discounted tickets online and met the seller at a gas station. She paid $600 in cash only to discover that the tickets were fake.

Joyce contacted the Long Beach Police Department, who managed to provide replacement tickets.

"I wasn't thinking about money. I was thinking about making them happy. I was kind of upset that I worked really hard for someone to just take it away like nothing," Joyce said.

Tiffany, the mother of the children, shared how overwhelmed she was at the gesture.

"I'm happy that my kids have the opportunity to go to Disneyland because everyone knows it's very expensive and I'm a single mother," Tiffany said.

Long Beach police officer Matt Mills told reporters "It was the right thing to do."

"Joyce left an impression on my partner and myself. Very nice lady, she tried to do the right thing," Mills said.

Detectives are investigating the incident and the suspect now faces felony charges.

Long Beach police warned those purchasing second-hand tickets to Disneyland or events, to be sure to verify their authenticity before making a payment.
Related Topics:
societystudentsdisneylandscamchildrenLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
LASD sergeant with leukemia in need of bone marrow match
Boy sets up "free toy" stand, gives away his favorite items
5th-grader with liver transplant pushes healthy living at school
Volunteer, 84, transforms Diamond Bar school with beautiful murals
More Society
Top Stories
Famed Anaheim restaurant erupts in flames
Arrests made in 1993 Westlake District apartment fire that killed 10
Supporters, opponents protest at LAX over Trump's travel ban
US State Department reinstates visas for foreigners
Glendora business owner dragged by car during robbery
Mountain lion sightings at Pepperdine University prompts safety warning
Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order
Show More
Pasadena victims of armed muggers tell terrifying tale
2 Navy F-18 fighter jets land at Hollywood Burbank Airport
First Photo of Bush Since Hospital Stay Hits Internet
Kitten Bowl Tailgate in Pasadena offers free pet adoption
Whittier man with dementia allegedly abandoned in England
More News
Top Video
Supporters, opponents protest at LAX over Trump's travel ban
US State Department reinstates visas for foreigners
VIDEO: Man gets 7 years in prison for attack on girlfriend in Chula Vista
Glendora business owner dragged by car during robbery
More Video