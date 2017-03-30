SOCIETY

Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators

It's not every day you see a man diving head-first into a pool filled with alligators, but one Florida resident did just that. Actually, he does it all the time.

It's not every day you see a man diving head-first into a pool filled with alligators, but one Florida resident did just that. Actually, he does it all the time.

Michael Womer, who calls himself "the gator crusader," said he takes care of alligators as if they were his children.

He doesn't mind swimming with them, he said, because he understands their movements.

Womer does make sure to feed the gators plenty of treats before joining them in the water, however, to decrease his chances of becoming a snack.
alligator
