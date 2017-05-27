SOCIETY

Local man takes on 2nd kindness project with KIN LOV GRA

Kindness, love and gratitude are three powerful words and those words inspired one man to help two people change their lives for the better.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Eyewitness News first met Eugene Yoon along the Pacific Crest Trail as he walked from Mexico to Canada so that a complete stranger he heard about online named Arthur Renowitzky could walk again.

Yoon hoped his six-month journey would raise $80,000 so Renowitzky can buy a re-walk exoskeleton.

MORE: Man hiking California to help paralyzed man walk

We followed Renowitzky's first steps as he walked into Yoon's arms.

"I learned through that experience what kindness was and it's a very real energy that can change human behavior," Yoon said.

He was searching for another kindness project but he wasn't sure where to divert his energy. Then, he met Alberto Velasquez.

Velasquez is a seamster currently living with 24 family members under one roof. Yoon met them near Skid Row.

Yoon said for years he'd wanted to start a clothing line. Velasquez inspired him to do it.

KIN LOV GRA stands for kindness, love and gratitude.

"Those are the three ingredients I hope to spread," Yoon shared.

Velasquez was stunned and extremely happy by the offer to make the shirts because he's at risk of losing his home next week without more income.

Yoon said the more shirts he sells on kinlovgra.com, the more people like Velasquez he can employ.

"Every human being has the capacity to be kind to one another, and that's what I hope to spread with this company," Yoon said.
