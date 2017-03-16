SOCIETY

McDonald's says account 'compromised' after scathing Trump tweet

The McDonald's Corp. tweet insulting Trump was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted. (KTRK)

McDonald's said its Twitter account was compromised when a scathing tweet was sent out about President Donald Trump early Thursday morning.

The tweet that was posted at about 7:20 a.m., has since been deleted, but it read:

"@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

After about an hour, the company addressed the tweet claiming their account had been compromised.

"Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this," the company's tweet read.

