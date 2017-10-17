SOCIETY

'Me Too' movement furthers talks about sex assault on social media

EMBED </>More Videos

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, a new movement ignited on social media Monday as the hashtag #metoo. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, a new movement ignited on social media Monday as the hashtag #metoo.

It started when actress Alyssa Milano shared the idea "that women who have ever been sexually assaulted post the hashtag 'me too.'" Tens of thousands of women, including other celebs, joined in.

It's not easy for victims of sexual abuse to talk about their experiences, but the movement gave them a voice.

"It takes a lot of confidence to say 'me too' just because you have all these people wondering how they're going to react to it," one woman said.

Actress Viola Davis is one of many who posted on social media, with many women and men sharing their stories.

Psychotherapist Candace Presser said it's starting a positive conversation.

"I think we've always been told to hold secrets, to stay quiet, to not speak up, and now we've been given this platform where it's OK and we're feeling empowered to finally say, 'you know what this isn't OK,' and say something," she said.

She added that even if you haven't been a victim, it's likely that someone you love has been.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysexual assaultsexual harassmentsex crimessocial mediaentertainmentharvey weinsteincelebritywomen
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Dictionary Day: Commonly mispronounced words
Coal miner's rendition of national anthem draws praise
Veteran goes skydiving for his 95th birthday
More Society
Top Stories
16-year-old killed in Harbor City shooting
Dodger fan returns home run ball to Justin Turner
Dog saves 10-year-old boy from rattlesnake in Lancaster
Toddler denied transplant because father violated probation
SUV crashes into Lake View Terrace museum after driver killed
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Oxnard police investigate series of deadly shootings
Young LA entrepreneur still making deals after tragic accident
Show More
5 brush fires burn at multi-fwy interchange in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles ranked 3rd rattiest city in US
Border agents seize $1.9M in drugs in 1 day
Court photos show 8-year-old Palmdale boy's battered body
Apple Valley man rescued after being swallowed by sinkhole
More News
Top Video
16-year-old killed in Harbor City shooting
SUV crashes into Lake View Terrace museum after driver killed
Dodger fan returns home run ball to Justin Turner
Dog saves 10-year-old boy from rattlesnake in Lancaster
More Video