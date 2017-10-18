SOCIETY

Critics say Museum of Ice Cream's plastic sprinkles could negatively impact environment

The sprinkle pool, a main attraction at the Museum of Ice Cream, is raising concerns about its impact on the environment. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The sprinkle pool, a main attraction at the Museum of Ice Cream, is raising concerns about its impact on the environment.

Critics said the tiny plastic sprinkles get carried out into the streets on people's clothing and become litter, which could end up in the water and be dangerous to marine life.

The museum said it has taken steps, such as hiring cleaners, to do sweeps for several blocks around the building. It has also begun the process of creating biodegradable sprinkles.
