Muslim doctors volunteer, serve Muscoy community w/ free health services

A group of Muslim doctors at the Alshifa Clinic in Muscoy provide free services to all of its clients - no matter their religion or race. (KABC)

MUSCOY, Calif. (KABC) --
A group of Muslim doctors at the Alshifa Clinic in Muscoy provide free services to all of its clients - no matter their religion or race.

The clinic first opened 18 years ago, and the doctors don't get paid a penny.

"Our religion tells us to take care of humanity," Dr. Talat Khan said. "This is an underserved community, mostly Hispanic and African-American population here - very poor people."

It costs the clinic $25,000 a year to keep the doors open, and only a small amount comes from the government. Khan said about $100,000 comes from the Muslim community.

But not only is the clinic in need of donations, it's in need of more volunteer doctors. The clinic needs optomologists, dermatologists and preferably female gynocologists.

The doctors said it's not about religion at the clinic, but rather helping the community.

"I'm Christian and it's just amazing. They have a lot of love. That's the main thing. That's what binds all of us no matter what your nationality is - is the love," patient Lynn Macy said.
