SOCIETY

Nearly 300 families get Christmas in July thanks to Union Rescue Mission

EMBED </>More Videos

As many as 300 families got to play in the snow and celebrate Christmas in July at the Union Rescue Mission Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As many as 300 families got to play in the snow and celebrate Christmas in July at the Union Rescue Mission Wednesday afternoon.

Jessica Mira and her son Benjamin are one of hundreds of families who celebrated in the snow.

"It definitely helped me get out of depression because it was hard what we were going through," Mira said. "I don't have the money to take them sometimes so these events really help to distract the kids and keep them busy."

The children played in 20 tons of snow, ate watermelon shaped like Christmas trees and had a long-awaited visit from Santa. There were also booths and activities that were made possible thanks in large part to volunteers.

Andy Bales, CEO of the rescue mission, said they're housing more people with less donations.

"I could not pull this off without energetic volunteers and that's the biggest way to help," he said. "Our numbers are up 55 percent of people under our roof. Giving is down 23 percent so we could always use a donation of any kind."

Officer Deon Joseph, who is well-known and well-liked in the Skid Row community, praised Bales for his work despite not always having enough resources.

"I love the fact that he can be filled to capacity and if I find a family on the street, I can call him and we can get them right off the streets," he said. "We won't allow children to live on the streets of Skid Row. It's just really a blessing to know these folks."

The mission has been around for more than 100 years and this was its 14th annual Christmas in July event.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhomelessfamilychristmassnowchildrenlapdSkid RowLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Mom's viral post shows the dangers of trampolines
5 incredible ways Malala Yousafzai inspires us all
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Bomb threat prompts evacuations at UCLA
1 suspect wounded in San Bernardino officer-involved shooting
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
Man struck in San Fernando officer-involved shooting
Man attacked, injured in road rage incident in Stanton
Human remains discovered in Pennsylvania search for 4 men
Advocates suing CA over Medi-Cal payments
Show More
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate
Israel Del Toro receives Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
Michelle Obama honors Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
More News
Top Video
Man attacked, injured in road rage incident in Stanton
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
'Marvel's Inhumans' launching on IMAX first
62-year-old woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
More Video