SOCIETY

Northridge students honor classmate with Down syndrome, autism

EMBED </>More News Videos

Northridge Academy 10th grader Nicolette Morrison has autism and Down syndrome - and a big heart and a big smile. Her classmates honored her as the winter homecoming duchess. (KABC)

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's a quite an honor for any student to be nominated by their peers for homecoming court, but it was extra special for 10th grader Nicolette Morrison who was chosen as the winter homecoming duchess of Northridge Academy high school.

Morrison has Down Syndrome and autism. But that didn't matter Saturday night.

"When they said Nicolette's name the place was just on fire. They were cheering they were stomping, the walls were shaking," said Nicolette's mother Cynthia Morrison. "It was amazing."

Cynthia Morrison shared the story with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness.

Nicolette is known around campus for her big heart and big smile.

"She's just so kind," said senior Bea Francio. And people they know it. If you talk to her, she's super sweet. How would you not vote for someone like that?"

On Saturday that kind spirit returned to her while her mom watched.

"You're excited. You just can't get any more happy. Then of course you want to cry because you're so happy," Cynthia Morrison said.

To make the story even sweeter, the student who was voted winter homecoming lord gave up his crown to Nicolette's date and best friend, Dominic.

"I thought it would be really cool and exciting for them to share the moment together since they are best friends," said sophomore Michael Yang.
Related Topics:
societyautismdown syndromefeel good#abc7eyewitnesshomecomingNorthridgeSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Toddler gets kidney donation from parents' former classmate
Burbank man sells Harambe-shaped Cheeto for nearly $100K on eBay
OC restaurant owner resumes charity work for kids despite fire
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Appeals court hammers on government arguments for Trump's travel ban
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Orange County water board declares end to drought emergency
Teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
Brighten a sick child's day by sending Valentine's card to Children's Hospital
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
Show More
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
Tracy Morgan returns to big screen in 'Fist Fight'
New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale
Classmates support Illinois student severely injured in alleged beating
Burbank man sells Harambe-shaped Cheeto for nearly $100K on eBay
More News
Top Video
Orange County water board declares end to drought emergency
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
Tracy Morgan returns to big screen in 'Fist Fight'
Classmates support Illinois student severely injured in alleged beating
More Video