SOCIETY

Nuvision Credit Union offers free breakfast, tank of gas on Veterans Day

A man pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley)

ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Nuvision Credit Union is offering free breakfast and a tank of gas to all active military and veterans as a symbol of gratitude on Veterans Day.

The gas giveaway will be held on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mobil Station at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Edinger Avenue in Huntington Beach.

Nuvision staff will fill up one free tank of gas, up to 20 gallons per automobile, for anyone with valid veteran or military identification.

At the same time, the company will host a military breakfast at its headquarters on Edigner Avenue.

During the breakfast, Nuvision will present a $5,000 donation to Veterans First OC, a nonprofit that provides housing and other services for veterans.

"Nuvision Credit Union will proudly donate $5,000 to Veterans First OC, and will provide breakfast and gas on Veterans Day for those who served and continue to serve our country," said Nuvision CEO Roger Ballard.

The company asks that veterans and active members of the military RSVP to the breakfast here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyveteranveteransveterans dayABC7 Salutesgas stationHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Gary Sinise named 2018 Rose Parade grand marshal
7-day planner
Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums
Check out 9 of SoCal's most interesting museums
More Society
Top Stories
Sergeant stabbed multiple times in Rancho Cucamonga
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
IE surrogate mom gives birth to 2 babies, discovers 1 is hers
Rancho Palos Verdes man arrested in attempted kidnap of girl, 13
Driver, good Samaritan both fatally struck on 22 Fwy in OC
Gary Sinise named 2018 Rose Parade grand marshal
Umpire Bill Miller's strike zone roasted by Burbank police
Court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Show More
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Dodgers lose 13-12 to Astros, fall behind 3-2 in World Series
Too tired from Game 5? MLB's excuse note has you covered
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
1 injured in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos