SOCIETY

Organizers of Pasadena Women's Rally to keep working toward solidarity

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sitting at a fellow organizer's home, Jan Sanders and Najeeba Syeed discussed ways to keep the women's march movement going. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. --
In the hours before hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles for Saturday's historic Women's March, another throng kicked off that day at the Pasadena Women's Rally at the City Hall Rotunda.

Its organizers said they're not going to stop.

"It created awareness, it created solidarity. It created not just groups of women, but a body of women," said organizer Jan Sanders.

Sitting at a fellow organizer's home, Jan Sanders and Najeeba Syeed discussed ways to keep the movement going.

"We're concerned about immigration, we're concerned about public education...we're certainly concerned about women's rights in general," Sanders added.

Now, they're planning to focus on local issues, putting a spotlight on various city councils and local school boards, hoping to get more familiar with their members and their messages.

"There are far more people that want an embracing vision of America than the opposite," Syeed said. "And these marches demonstrated that just in their sheer numbers...and the diversity of the people who came together."
Related Topics:
societywomenrallyequal rightsPasadenaLos Angeles County
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man gets 'Trump' tattoo on neck
7-day planner
Watch as this hot sword with a fiery edge slices things up
Eye on L.A. explores foods 1st made in the city
More Society
Top Stories
Storm damages homes, roadways across SoCal
Floodwaters get dangerously close to Seal Beach homes
Snow in IE mountains leads to school closures; roads back open
Women unsure of when to get heart screenings, study finds
Southland remains under flash flood watch as storm lingers
Judge overturns man's murder conviction in 2000 killing of Palmdale teen
Man enlists newborn son to propose to girlfriend
Show More
Man gets 'Trump' tattoo on neck
Sandbox fitness studio helps ease joint pain during workouts
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue stranded motorists amid flooding
Trump moves to pull US out of TPP
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
More News
Top Video
Storm damages homes, roadways across SoCal
Floodwaters get dangerously close to Seal Beach homes
Snow in IE mountains leads to school closures; roads back open
Women unsure of when to get heart screenings, study finds
More Video