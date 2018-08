It was a carnival atmosphere at the backpack giveaway in Carson.This is the first large-scale backpack giveaway for the City of Carson. The Victory Outreach Church of Carson teamed up with the city to make the event happen.Organizers say more than 600 backpacks were given away. Each backpack came filled with essential school supplies.The event featured live music, raffles and game booths. Students could also get a free health screening and a haircut.