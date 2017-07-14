SOCIETY

Pasadena launches Metro bike share program

Pasadena officially launched its bike share program Friday afternoon, with 30 bike stations open throughout the city. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Pasadena officially launched its bike share program Friday afternoon, with 30 bike stations open throughout the city.

A ribbon cutting was held and people rode around on Metro bikes. Pasadena is the latest city to join Metro's bike sharing system.

There are 30 bike stations around the city, including at the Gold Line station, Rose Bowl and Pasadena City College. There are nearly 400 bikes available for riders.

The Metro program has already launched in Los Angeles, and other stations opening up in the Port of Los Angeles later this month and in Venice in August.

Those in Pasadena who want to take part in the program can pay $3.50 for a 30 minute ride at a kiosk. They can also become a rideshare member for $20 a month and use a Metro tap card to get the first 30 minutes free on every ride.

Metro hopes to expand the program to more than 20 cities with about 4,000 bikes. Pasadena city officials hope the program will take off, providing a greener alternative to driving and giving users a little exercise.
