HALLOWEEN

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest: See the elaborate, inventive creations

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
When it comes time to dress up for Halloween, you could put on something generic, or you could spend weeks on a DIY costume and sign up for Live with Kelly and Ryan's costume contest.

Audience members put their creative juices into the creations they showed off as they lined up outside the studio in New York City. Costumes ranged from the elaborate (a caterpillar that changes into a butterfly) to the clever (a "waste" of time).

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have also been preparing for the show for weeks. Over the course of the special, they wear more than 70 costumes including Game of Thrones and The Handmaid's Tale.


Check out highlights from the audience costumes in the gallery above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumescostumed characterskelly ripa
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
Why are teal pumpkins popping up on porches?
ABC7 viewers share their Halloween costumes
Celebrate Halloween with these freebies and deals
More halloween
SOCIETY
Forrest Gump impersonator running around Riverside
Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at CSUF; triggers debate
Staples apologizes for worker's blackface costume
Nuvision offers free breakfast, tank of gas on Veterans Day
More Society
Top Stories
Driver of stolen sheriff's vehicle in custody after dramatic chase
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
Venice gas leak not believed to be criminal, evacuations lifted
Forrest Gump impersonator running around Riverside
LA law enforcement celebrate state-of-the-art crime lab
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
Show More
Fan tells why he threw back Puig home-run ball
Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at CSUF; triggers debate
Most searched Halloween costumes of 2017
Why are teal pumpkins popping up on porches?
Astronauts on ISS chat with Santa Monica students
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos