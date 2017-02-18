Pioneering Chicano artist Frank Romero honored in career retrospective

Artist Frank Romero is at the forefront of groundbreaking Chicano art in Los Angeles.
Born in East LA, Romero was part of an artist collective that was instrumental in introducing Chicano art to the mainstream.
Now, the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach is exhibiting works from more than 50 years of his career.
The "Dreamland" exhibition is open now through May 21.
Here are some other people and sites highlighted in this week's Vista L.A. which is dedicated to all those creatives out there making the world a better place:
Cesar Milan
"The Dog Whisperer" Cesar Millan is taking his creativity and love for dogs to the next level with a new show and book to make the world a better place for you and your dogs! Check out his new book, "Lessons from the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life," and "Dog Nation" premieres on Friday, March 3. www.cesarsway.com
Casita Del Campo
Located in Silver Lake, Casita Del Campo is more than just a restaurant, it's also a place for creativity and community. Owned by Westside Story actor, Rudy del Campo, this unique restaurant has a theater downstairs with live performances. casitadelcampo.net/ www.cavernclubtheater.com/
The Neighborhood Music School
Founded in 1914, The Neighborhood Music School has been giving music lessons in the community for over 100 years. Located in Boyle Heights, they give more than 350 private lessons a week. Students receive valuable one-on-one lessons and get opportunities to perform as well. www.neighborhoodmusic.org
Trabajamos/We Work
The Riverside Art Museum proudly showcases, "Trabajamos/We Work: In the Fields of the North," a 15-year photography series and project by photographer and journalist David Bacon, which examines the connections between labor, immigration and the impact of the global economy on farm workers. The purpose of the exhibit is to help people better understand the culture of an invisible people. See the exhibit now until April 11, 2017. www.riversideartmuseum.org
The Riveras
After the tragic passing of Jenni Rivera, her children have carried on her legacy as seen in their new reality show The Riveras. The new season kicks off Sunday, Feb. 26. www.nbcuniverso.com
