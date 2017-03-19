Long Beach teenagers and law enforcement met for a "Day of Dialogue" coordinated by the NAACP in an effort to ease tensions between minorities and police.Dozens of parents and teenagers attended the event, which featured Long Beach police, California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.The teenagers said they realize it is all about communication and sharing their experiences to ease tensions.The NAACP hopes to hold more of these events to continue building better race relations in communities.