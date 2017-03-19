SOCIETY

Law enforcement, teens discuss race relations in NAACP event meant to ease tensions

EMBED </>More News Videos

Long Beach teenagers and law enforcement met for a "Day of Dialogue" coordinated by the NAACP in an effort to ease tensions between minorities and police. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach teenagers and law enforcement met for a "Day of Dialogue" coordinated by the NAACP in an effort to ease tensions between minorities and police.

Dozens of parents and teenagers attended the event, which featured Long Beach police, California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

The teenagers said they realize it is all about communication and sharing their experiences to ease tensions.

The NAACP hopes to hold more of these events to continue building better race relations in communities.
Related Topics:
societyrace relationspoliceCHPlos angeles county sheriff's departmentLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Eye on L.A. explores foods 1st made in the city
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
8-year-old writes letter to robber who stole from her family
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
More Society
Top Stories
Deadly hit-and-run leads to chase, OIS with suspect in Seal Beach
Good Samaritan rescues 2 from dramatic, fiery crash in Cerritos
Man killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Duarte
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina
Man kills pregnant wife with sword, cites 'hybrid human threat'
Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized
Show More
Student killed by alleged drunk driver while home for Spring Break
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up
BMW, iPhones stolen from UCLA students in unsecured apartment
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More News
Top Video
Deadly hit-and-run leads to chase, OIS with suspect in Seal Beach
Good Samaritan rescues 2 from dramatic, fiery crash in Cerritos
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
More Video