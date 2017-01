A stranded cow was brought to safety with the help of Oregon police officers.Members from Oregon's Polk County Sheriff's Office and Monmouth Police Department helped lasso in a cow that was trapped on a frozen pond. "The cow had gone out onto the frozen pond, had fallen and couldn't get up," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.The officers were able to lasso the cow into safety. "After a couple minutes the cow was able to gain its footing and walk under its own power to the barn," the police department said.