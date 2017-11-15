SOCIETY

'Positive' street signs are turning heads in Glendale

EMBED </>More Videos

On the streets of Glendale, you'll see familiar street signs that tell you to stop, yield, or do not enter. But now, you'll also find street signs with unexpected messages such as "breathe" or "relax." (KABC)

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
On the streets of Glendale, you'll see familiar street signs that tell you to stop, yield, or do not enter. But now, you'll also find street signs with unexpected messages such as "breathe" or "relax."

Those signs are the work of street artist Scott Froschauer.

The Glendale Library, Arts and Culture Department launched Froschauer's "Word on the Street" art installation last week, placing 20 of Froschauer's signs at parks throughout the city.

Froschauer said the street signs we see every day are mundane and deliver a negative message. So, his street signs are positive, with messages such as "grow" and "do your best."

The signs will be on display for one year, and if you'd like to see them, Froschauer has a map showing the 20 locations of his signs on his website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyarttrafficfeel goodGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Orange County at-risk kids receive Thanksgiving reward
Da Vinci painting sold at auction for record $450M
Disney to take fans back in time with 'Throwback Nite' in January
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Estranged husband involved in IE crime spree sought
Palmdale man guilty of 1st-degree murder in boy's death
Da Vinci painting sold at auction for record $450M
Thief attacks El Sereno man, steals victim's beloved pug
Suspect sought after trying to rob Colton smoke shop, stabbing clerk
Suspect dies after Van Nuys officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Disney to take fans back in time with 'Throwback Nite' in January
Prosecutor in Palmdale abuse case was victim of child abuse
Show More
SoCal house divided by UCLA-USC game
Orange County at-risk kids receive Thanksgiving reward
3 UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China
Man claims body cam shows LAPD officer planting drugs during arrest
Lawsuits blame concert, hotel, bump stock makers in Vegas shooting
More News
Top Video
Palmdale man guilty of 1st-degree murder in boy's death
Prosecutor in Palmdale abuse case was victim of child abuse
Thief attacks El Sereno man, steals victim's beloved pug
Suspect sought after trying to rob Colton smoke shop, stabbing clerk
More Video