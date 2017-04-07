SOCIETY

Five reasons to be physically active

Five reasons to be physically active according to the World Health Organization. (Shutterstock)

There are many benefits to physical activity and exercise, including a reduced risk of disease and better mental health.

Globally, around 23 percent of adults and 81 percent of adolescents are not active enough, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO has marked World Health Day every year on April 7 since 1950 with an emphasis on a different medical condition each year. The theme of World Health Day 2017 is 'Depression: Let's talk.'
