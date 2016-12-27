SOCIETY

Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Hundreds of volunteers are working across Southern California to get ready for the 128th annual Tournament of Roses parade on Monday. (KABC)

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of volunteers are working across Southern California to get ready for the 128th annual Tournament of Roses parade on Monday.

At one busy location, Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale, volunteers are working 24/7 to complete more than 40 floats.

Among them is a float by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation honoring the 49 victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

"The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has put together a really heartwarming float this year honoring the Pulse nightclub victims," said Stefan Pollock, spokesman for Fiesta Parade Floats. "One star for each of the 49 victims. Throughout the parade, 49 doves will be released during the parade route."

RELATED: Volunteers prepping Rose Parade floats

Another float is hoping to set a record. The Lucy Pet float, featuring surfing dogs, is hoping to set the record for longest float in parade history at 125 feet and heaviest at 140,000 pounds.

The Rose Parade starts Monday a 8 a.m. in Pasadena.

