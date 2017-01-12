  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Britain&#39;s Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Matt Dunham, Pool&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
One of Prince William and Princess Kate's most engagements was a visit to the Child Bereavement UK Center, a charity that helps children and families deal with grief, in London on Jan. 11.

Duchess Kate had also attended an event earlier in the day at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

See photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and all of the royal family through the years in the gallery above.
