SOCIETY

Santa Anita Park kicks off its 80th winter season
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of horse-racing fans headed to Santa Anita Park the day after Christmas for the winter season kickoff. (KABC)

By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands of horse-racing fans headed to Santa Anita Park the day after Christmas for the winter season kickoff.

About 35,000 to 40,000 people were expected for the start of the 80th winter season, which runs through July.

The first 5,000 kids under the age of 12 were expected to receive a free plush horse on opening day.

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who had three horses racing Monday in the park's Malibu Stakes, said he had been looking forward to this day.

"We run some really big races today," Baffert said. "Important races. It's like the last great one race of the year."

For more on opening day, watch Jade Hernandez's full report in the video player above.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
societyhorseshobbiesgamblingArcadiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cancer survivor, 14, to ride on City of Hope float in Rose Parade
Mom plans 'Star Wars' adoption ceremony for daughter
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas
More Society
Top Stories
Amapola apologizes for bad tamales, promises full refunds
Church mistakenly prints obscene Tupac lyrics in Christmas prayer book
Cancer survivor, 14, to ride on City of Hope float in Rose Parade
Trouble listening in noisy rooms could mean 'hidden hearing loss'
2 hospitalized after suspect opens fire on them in Wilmington
Suspect shot after allegedly trying to ram car into Riverside officers
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
Show More
Fire kills 3 young children; arson investigation underway
Small methane leak detected at Aliso Canyon facility
Simone Biles soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year
Mom plans 'Star Wars' adoption ceremony for daughter
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
More News
Top Video
Church mistakenly prints obscene Tupac lyrics in Christmas prayer book
Amapola apologizes for bad tamales, promises full refunds
Cancer survivor, 14, to ride on City of Hope float in Rose Parade
Trouble listening in noisy rooms could mean 'hidden hearing loss'
More Video