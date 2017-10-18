SOCIETY

Get a sneak peek inside Yayoi Kusama's new Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Broad

The Broad's highly anticipated special exhibition, Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, allows visitors to experience the concept of infinity through a number of immersive rooms. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC)
The Broad's highly anticipated special exhibition, Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, allows visitors to experience the concept of infinity through a number of immersive rooms.

Those who were lucky enough to snag advanced tickets before they sold out will be able to step inside six of the artist's iconic kaleidoscopic environments.

Each room contains large-scale installations, key paintings, sculptures and works on paper from the early 1950s to the present.

"My desire was to predict and measure the infinity of the unbound universe, from my own position in it, with dots," says Yayoi Kusama.

The Broad will be the only California museum to host the exhibition.


Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors will be in downtown Los Angeles from Oct. 21 until Jan. 1. The Broad is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Although advanced tickets are sold out, a limited number of same-day, onsite tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis each day that the exhibition is open. Standby tickets are $30 for adults. Children under 12 and under are free, but still require a ticket.

To learn more, click here.
