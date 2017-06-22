SOCIETY

California man visits Disneyland 2,000 days in a row

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz marked a milestone of epic proportions this week at Disneyland in Southern California. Thursday morning, Jeff walked through the turnstiles for the 2,000th consecutive day.

He started his "Happiest Journey" on Jan. 1, 2012.


When Reitz, a Disneyland Resort Annual Passholder, began his daily visits in 2012, the resort was preparing to welcome the new Cars Land in Disney California Adventure park, which opened that summer.

This month, he's visiting during the Summer of Heroes, a celebration highlighted by superhero encounters and the new Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction in Disney California Adventure. Reitz said he's already experienced the ride more than a dozen times.

Reitz, an Air Force veteran, credits the parks with giving him something to look forward to each day, noting that he enjoys hearing the music as he enters, interacting with the friendly park cast members, and watching the park guests having a good time. He also enjoys the shows and attractions, including one of his favorites, the Matterhorn Bobsleds adventure.

Reitz says he plans to continue treating himself to daily park visits for as long as he can.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
