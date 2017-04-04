SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (KABC) --The wildflower "super bloom" in Southern California has migrated to the north of Los Angeles, bringing more breathtaking sights to our neighbors in San Luis Obispo County.
Thousands recently flocked to sites such as Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Borrego Springs to witness the beautiful scenes.
Now the super bloom has made its way north to Carrizo Plain National Monument in Santa Margarita.
MORE: How to see the Southern California super bloom before time runs out
The U.S. Department of the Interior posted pictures to its Facebook page that were captured by Bob Wick of the Bureau of Land Management - California.
Officials said the images were "simply indescribable" and "like something out of a storybook."
The pictures show entire hillsides painted in vibrant purple, orange, yellow and green wildflowers.
MORE: Wildflowers, dormant for years, sprout across California
If you take an adventure to capture the super bloom, don't forget to use #abc7eyewitness when posting photos and videos to social media.