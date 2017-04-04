SOCIETY

Southern California super bloom migrates north of Los Angeles

A breathtaking picture captures the beauty of the super bloom at Carrizo Plain National Monument in Santa Margarita, Calif. (Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management - California)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
The wildflower "super bloom" in Southern California has migrated to the north of Los Angeles, bringing more breathtaking sights to our neighbors in San Luis Obispo County.

Thousands recently flocked to sites such as Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Borrego Springs to witness the beautiful scenes.

Now the super bloom has made its way north to Carrizo Plain National Monument in Santa Margarita.

Nature loves have flocked to see the wildflower "super bloom" in Southern California.


The U.S. Department of the Interior posted pictures to its Facebook page that were captured by Bob Wick of the Bureau of Land Management - California.

Officials said the images were "simply indescribable" and "like something out of a storybook."


The pictures show entire hillsides painted in vibrant purple, orange, yellow and green wildflowers.

