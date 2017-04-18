SOCIETY

Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino

he Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is available for a limited time from Starbucks. (Starbucks)

What's this colorful pink and blue drink that comes with a dash of sparkle on top? It's the new Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage from Starbucks.

The drink is a blended creme with mango syrup and finished with vanilla whipped cream. A sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping complete the beverage.

"Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino comes with a bit of magic - as you sip and stir, the color of the beverage magically changes from purple to pink and the flavors evolve from sweet and fruity to tangy and tart," Starbucks said. "The more you swirl, the more pink and tangy the beverage turns."

Initial rumors about Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino emerged on Reddit, where some confused baristas shared photographs of incoming stock they didn't recognize. Social media users have been posting about the crazy-colored drink now that it's been officially announced.



The drink will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico from April 19 to April 23.
Related Topics:
societywatercoolerbuzzworthyspringstarbuckscoffeeteasdistraction
Load Comments
SOCIETY
This 'mermaid bride' got married in the ocean
Nonprofit repurposes waste to inspire creativity
Simi Valley bakery aims to bring hope to domestic abuse victims
Trump family hosts 1st White House egg roll
More Society
Top Stories
'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens shoots himself to death
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
Veteran carries woman across finish at Boston Marathon
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
Show More
Windshields smashed, drivers terrified as bricks thrown at cars on 215 Fwy
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
From 'Argo' to 'Mr. Banks,' hundreds of movie cars up for auction
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos