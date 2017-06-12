Amari Hall is a teenager who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenial heart defect. For months, the 16-year-old waited for a heart transplant, according to ABC News.
When he finally got a new heart, he was absolutely ecstatic. A video shared on Facebook on May 18 shows Hall dancing in his hospital bed after the successful transplant. Hall's joy was so infectious that medical professionals in the room started to show off their groovy moves.
Teenager ecstatic after successful heart transplant
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories