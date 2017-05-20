SOCIETY

Teen dances at prom after being paralyzed in tree-climbing accident in Texas

A Needville teen paralyzed during a recent accident was able to dance at her senior prom.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Texas teenager didn't let a terrible accident stop her dream of dancing at prom from coming true.

Katie Vacek was climbing a tree with her boyfriend when she lost her balance. The 20-foot fall severed her spine, and Vacek was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Vacek told physical therapists at TIRR Memorial Hermann hospital that her only wish was to dance at senior prom, so they made a special harness for her to wear -- and her dream came true.

Her classmates at Needville High School cheered her on as she got out of her wheelchair and danced with the help of her boyfriend.

The couple was named prom queen and king.
