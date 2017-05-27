SOCIETY

Thousands of scouts places flags on graves of the fallen at LA National Cemetery

Memorial Day weekend tributes were underway across Southern California on Sunday, honoring servicemen and servicewomen who lost their lives fighting for Americans' freedom. (KABC)

By
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Memorial Day weekend tributes were underway across Southern California on Sunday, honoring servicemen and servicewomen who lost their lives fighting for Americans' freedom.

In West Los Angeles, some 5,000 Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts placed American flags at the graves of more than 88,000 military personnel at Los Angeles National Cemetery.

The scouts were instructed to place a flag about one foot away from each gravestone, turn around and say the name of the fallen serviceperson.

The flags will remain in place until Tuesday, organizers said.

"I think it's important for everyone to come out here and do this, to serve their country and remember the veterans who fought hard for us to be free," said Boy Scout Tyler Grey, who has participated in the public event every year for the past nine years.

Other Memorial Day weekend events included a Muscle Beach competition in Venice at 9 a.m., a veterans tribute at Arcadia County Park in Arcadia at 10 a.m., and a music festival at the USS Iowa Museum in San Pedro at 10:30 a.m.
