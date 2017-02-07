  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

Boy, 2, gets kidney donation from parents' former classmate

Miles, 2, is seen in a hospital bed. He has a rare kidney disorder called hyperoxaluria.

JOHNSBURG, Ill. --
A young boy received a life-saving organ transplant from a woman who went to high school with his parents - and it all stemmed from a simple Facebook post.

Liz Wolodkiewicz, 31, hadn't been in touch with high school sweethearts Ryan and Ashley Wagner since they graduated from Johnsburg High School. But when she read that their 2-year-old son Miles was in need of a kidney transplant on Facebook, she immediately got tested and found she was a match.


Miles has a rare kidney disorder called hyperoxaluria that required a liver transplant in January 2016. Then, he was on dialysis for more than a year while awaiting the kidney transplant. Tragically, Miles' father Ryan is also dying of stage IV colon cancer.

Miles underwent the six-hour kidney transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital on Feb. 4 and is now in recovery. Doctors are expected to discuss his successful transplant with the media on Tuesday afternoon.
