A young boy received a life-saving organ transplant from a woman who went to high school with his parents - and it all stemmed from a simple Facebook post.Liz Wolodkiewicz, 31, hadn't been in touch with high school sweethearts Ryan and Ashley Wagner since they graduated from Johnsburg High School. But when she read that their 2-year-old son Miles was in need of a kidney transplant on Facebook, she immediately got tested and found she was a match.Miles has a rare kidney disorder called hyperoxaluria that required a liver transplant in January 2016. Then, he was on dialysis for more than a year while awaiting the kidney transplant. Tragically, Miles' father Ryan is also dying of stage IV colon cancer.Miles underwent the six-hour kidney transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital on Feb. 4 and is now in recovery. Doctors are expected to discuss his successful transplant with the media on Tuesday afternoon.