SOCIETY

Topanga residents honor fallen heroes with annual parade on Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Topanga residents honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day with an annual parade that is part of the community's Topanga Days. (KABC)

By
TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Topanga residents honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day with an annual parade that is part of the community's Topanga Days.

The parade was certainly an eclectic one but the spirit was to remember those who defend our country.

Topanga residents have been celebrating Topanga Days for 44 years. It's a family-friendly festival also filled with fundraisers. It's a mix of artists, families and free spirits who call the Santa Monica Mountains home.

There were homemade floats and lots of people on bicycles. Attendants said it's a way for the community to bond.

"This is a way for the community to come together every year and just celebrate our uniqueness and the way that Topanga is so bonded through our community," said Topanga Community Center President Kelly Rockwell.

Topanga resident Sally Young said she was happy to be a part of the day's festivities to honor her father and her husband, who both served in the military.

"My husband was in Vietnam and my father was in the war and his dad, so we were happy to participate and do the parade and show our support with flags," she said.
Related Topics:
societymemorial dayveteransparadeTopangaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Mother of 2 scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days
Memorial Day by the numbers
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
More Society
Top Stories
Vietnam War memorial in Venice reopens after restoration
Off-duty officer fires at suspect in Glassell Park shooting
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
Earthquake with 3.4 magnitude hits Anza area
Summer kayaking season kicks off at LA River
Frank Deford, longtime sports writer, commentator, dies at 78
Show More
LASD rescues woman and her dog from Bear Canyon Cliff
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida
Mother of 2 scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days
Trump hails heroes at Arlington National Cemetery
1 killed, 1 injured in Koreatown shooting
More News
Top Video
Vietnam War memorial in Venice reopens after restoration
Off-duty officer fires at suspect in Glassell Park shooting
9-year-old girl gives back to CHLA with denim designs
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
More Video