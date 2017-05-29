Topanga residents honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day with an annual parade that is part of the community's Topanga Days.The parade was certainly an eclectic one but the spirit was to remember those who defend our country.Topanga residents have been celebrating Topanga Days for 44 years. It's a family-friendly festival also filled with fundraisers. It's a mix of artists, families and free spirits who call the Santa Monica Mountains home.There were homemade floats and lots of people on bicycles. Attendants said it's a way for the community to bond."This is a way for the community to come together every year and just celebrate our uniqueness and the way that Topanga is so bonded through our community," said Topanga Community Center President Kelly Rockwell.Topanga resident Sally Young said she was happy to be a part of the day's festivities to honor her father and her husband, who both served in the military."My husband was in Vietnam and my father was in the war and his dad, so we were happy to participate and do the parade and show our support with flags," she said.