Happy Birthday, Bubby! Decorated World War II vet turns 100 on July 4th

Leon ''Bubby'' Minvielle Jr. turned 100 on July 4th. (KLFY/ CBS via CNN)

Veteran Leon "Bubby" Minvielle Jr. shares a birthday with his country, and this year he turned 100.

"I never thought I would live to be 50 years old. And here I am twice that age," the Louisiana resident told KLFY at his big July Fourth birthday celebration.

Bubby is a decorated hero who served in Europe during World War II. His son, Leon Minvielle III, said he was in the 31st Tank Battalion of the 7th Armored Division.

"They spear-headed Patton through Europe. He was at St. Lo, St. Vith, Battle of the Bulge and received the bronze star, purple heart," Minvielle III said.

The staff at Azalea Estates in New Iberia, Louisiana, called him a "walking history book."

"It was tough. I was lucky," Bubby remembers. "God took care of me, saved me."

His son added of his father's personality, "He's always given of himself to everybody, very unselfish person, very humble person."

