  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
#ABC7EYEWITNESS

VIDEO: Temecula cashier makes the day of boy with cerebral palsy
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Temecula cashier made the day of a boy with cerebral palsy when she let him help her scan the items. (KABC)

By Tim Rearden
TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a small and simple gesture, but a cashier in Temecula helped make the day of a boy with cerebral palsy.

Jeanie Robinson said she was at WinCo Foods on Friday with her son Andy grabbing some groceries.

"My son has cerebral palsy and some days are challenging," Robinson wrote on Instagram. "Today however, he walked around with his contagious smile throughout the store and his help at the checkout line seemed to have gotten this wonderful cashier's attention! So much she asked if he'd like to check out my groceries!"

Robinson started filming the heart-felt moment and shared it with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness.


Andy can be heard laughing and seen wearing a big smile as he helps the cashier scan the items.

Robinson said the simple gesture went a long way.

"That not only made my day, but he was so excited he came home to tell his older siblings all about it. He's still smiling! Thank you for your kindness and above all love wins," Robinson wrote.
Related Topics:
societycerebral palsyfeel good#abc7eyewitnessTemeculaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
#ABC7EYEWITNESS
Quadriplegic Loma Linda man in need of new van
Woman escapes freight train crash in Santa Fe Springs
FedEx driver caught on video throwing box at Irvine house
VIDEO: Santa zip lines through Corona
More #abc7eyewitness
SOCIETY
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Quadriplegic Loma Linda man in need of new van
Hairstylist goes above and beyond for boy with autism
Wrightwood residents say visitors trash community
More Society
Top Stories
2 bodies pulled from helicopter wreckage off coast of San Pedro
Scattered showers linger in parts of SoCal
Man tries to kidnap girl from family at KFC in Paramount
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Zoo raises Amur tiger cub by hand to save his life
5 Fwy re-opens in Burbank after person threatens to jump from overpass
Escaped llama causes drama in Georgia before being captured
Show More
Person of interest sought in killing of man found near Wal-Mart
SoCal rain causes havoc during morning commute
Quadriplegic Loma Linda man in need of new van
Bicyclist, 16, injured in crash with deputy's vehicle in Palmdale
Commercial flights from LAX to Cuba begin on Thursday
More News
Top Video
Scattered showers linger in parts of SoCal
Man tries to kidnap girl from family at KFC in Paramount
Escaped llama causes drama in Georgia before being captured
Quadriplegic Loma Linda man in need of new van
More Video