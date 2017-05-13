VISTA L.A.

Vista L.A. explores local restaurants with Latin-inspired foods

EMBED </>More Videos

When your body is running on empty and it's time to fill up, these restaurants are on top of their game with their Latin-inspired foods.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
When your body is running on empty and it's time to fill up, these restaurants are on top of their game with their Latin-inspired foods. But these are not your ordinary taco stands.

From some flavorful Vegan Cubano Sandwiches and Churros to deep fried Pork Belly tacos, you have got to try this.

Broken Spanish
Chef Ray Garcia draws inspiration for his food from the diverse flavors of his childhood. This L.A. local creates traditional dishes with a modern twist at his latest restaurant, Broken Spanish, which has been named one of the best new restaurants of the year. And, by the way, Garcia's also made headlines being named Esquire Magazine's Chef of the Year in 2015.
http://brokenspanish.com/

Horchateria Rio Luna
Horchatas and Churros. Your favorite childhood Mexican sweets created Vegan style. This new family-owned business is stirring up a lot of buzz over in Paramount. We had to check it out! http://www.horchateriarl.com/

Tempo Urban Kitchen
From busboy to businessman and restauranteur, Jorge Cueva took a leap of faith with Tempo Urban Kitchen in Brea. Except for his wife, nobody believed in the concept and nobody thought it would succeed. But he passionately pushed forward with the Tempo restaurant project and now, with incredible executive chefs, Tempo Urban Kitchen is a thriving business, and that means you need to make reservations now.
http://tempourbankitchen.com/

Sonoritas Prime Tacos
With everything made from scratch and a deep love of flavors from the Mexican state of Sonora, Sonoritas serves tacos and authentic plates that are definitely not "fast food." If you're a fan of Mexican food, this is one Westside restaurant, you have gotta try.
http://sonoritas.com/

Vaka Burger Express
Straight out of Boyle Heights, Vaka Burgers Express specializes in organic, grass-fed beef gourmet burgers, a concept created by Chef Aaron Perez. You have to see why people are raving about them.
https://www.facebook.com/vakaburgers/

Ikea Kitchens
Everyone loves to eat out, but eating at home can be fun too, especially if you have a beautiful, functional kitchen. So our Patricia Lopez set out to find the easiest, most affordable way to update her kitchen with cool, innovative features and high quality cabinets, countertops and even appliances at Ikea.
http://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/categories/departments/kitchen/

SunCafe
Warning: This restaurant's food is delicious and vegan! SunCafe in Studio City serves up some serious comfort food, like a Mac 'N' Cheese or nachos without the cheese. They're made with all raw, organic and vegan ingredients. They also offer classes to step up your vegan cooking game at home.
http://www.suncafe.com/

Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista
Related Topics:
societyvista l.a.latino lifefoodrestaurantsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VISTA L.A.
5 fun things to do in LA on Cinco de Mayo weekend
Vista L.A. meets real-life superheroes
Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the LA River
SoCal native turning empty lots into local green spaces
More vista l.a.
SOCIETY
ABC7 viewers share photos of their mothers with #abc7mom
Calabasas teen donates money to help buy truck that'll feed homeless
'The Buff': A day in the life of a LA graffiti remover
History-making quadruplet to graduate from UCI w/ medical degree
More Society
Top Stories
'Possible downed aircraft' sought near Redondo Beach Harbor
Illinois hospital on lockdown as inmate holds employee hostage
15 airlines at LAX impacted as terminal switch begins
Shooting at popular spot in city of Orange leaves man dead
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows support for immigrants in commencement speech
'Kids for Animals' program helps kids learn safety around pets
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew found dead
Show More
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Dramatic 5-alarm fire erupts in Oakland building
Off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills pit bull attacking his dog in Newhall
8-year-old boy bullied at school days before killing himself
Calabasas teen donates money to help buy truck that'll feed homeless
More News
Top Video
15 airlines at LAX impacted as terminal switch begins
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Shooting at popular spot in city of Orange leaves man dead
'Kids for Animals' program helps kids learn safety around pets
More Video