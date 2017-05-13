Vista L.A. explores local restaurants with Latin-inspired foods

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --When your body is running on empty and it's time to fill up, these restaurants are on top of their game with their Latin-inspired foods. But these are not your ordinary taco stands.
From some flavorful Vegan Cubano Sandwiches and Churros to deep fried Pork Belly tacos, you have got to try this.
Broken Spanish
Chef Ray Garcia draws inspiration for his food from the diverse flavors of his childhood. This L.A. local creates traditional dishes with a modern twist at his latest restaurant, Broken Spanish, which has been named one of the best new restaurants of the year. And, by the way, Garcia's also made headlines being named Esquire Magazine's Chef of the Year in 2015.
http://brokenspanish.com/
Horchateria Rio Luna
Horchatas and Churros. Your favorite childhood Mexican sweets created Vegan style. This new family-owned business is stirring up a lot of buzz over in Paramount. We had to check it out! http://www.horchateriarl.com/
Tempo Urban Kitchen
From busboy to businessman and restauranteur, Jorge Cueva took a leap of faith with Tempo Urban Kitchen in Brea. Except for his wife, nobody believed in the concept and nobody thought it would succeed. But he passionately pushed forward with the Tempo restaurant project and now, with incredible executive chefs, Tempo Urban Kitchen is a thriving business, and that means you need to make reservations now.
http://tempourbankitchen.com/
Sonoritas Prime Tacos
With everything made from scratch and a deep love of flavors from the Mexican state of Sonora, Sonoritas serves tacos and authentic plates that are definitely not "fast food." If you're a fan of Mexican food, this is one Westside restaurant, you have gotta try.
http://sonoritas.com/
Vaka Burger Express
Straight out of Boyle Heights, Vaka Burgers Express specializes in organic, grass-fed beef gourmet burgers, a concept created by Chef Aaron Perez. You have to see why people are raving about them.
https://www.facebook.com/vakaburgers/
Ikea Kitchens
Everyone loves to eat out, but eating at home can be fun too, especially if you have a beautiful, functional kitchen. So our Patricia Lopez set out to find the easiest, most affordable way to update her kitchen with cool, innovative features and high quality cabinets, countertops and even appliances at Ikea.
http://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/categories/departments/kitchen/
SunCafe
Warning: This restaurant's food is delicious and vegan! SunCafe in Studio City serves up some serious comfort food, like a Mac 'N' Cheese or nachos without the cheese. They're made with all raw, organic and vegan ingredients. They also offer classes to step up your vegan cooking game at home.
http://www.suncafe.com/
Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista