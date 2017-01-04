VISTA L.A.

Vista L.A. explores stories of incredible accomplishments, redemption

Vista L.A.'s Patricia Lopez is seen near a mural depicting the Virgin of Guadalupe. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
When destiny and faith intersect, it can be life-changing. Vista L.A. has uncovered some moving stories that have evolved from personal missteps and great loss into incredible accomplishments and redemption.

Virgin of Guadalupe Exhibit
One of the world's most iconic religious figures is the focus of an exclusive exhibition at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. "Virgin of Guadalupe: Images in Colonial Mexico" explores the extraordinary impact of Mexico's patron saint and her cultural and political influence during Mexico's colonial period. The exhibit runs through January 29, 2017.
http://www.bowers.org

Jazz Pianist
Alfredo Rodriguez is an internationally acclaimed jazz composer and pianist from Cuba. His latest album "Tocororo" represents not only the desire for liberty, but the necessity for it. In 2009, he fled Cuba for Los Angeles on a leap of faith, and since then, he's produced three albums with world renowned producer Quincy Jones! For more about his personal life story and music: http://www.alfredomusic.com
https://www.facebook.com/alfredorodriguezmusic

Cuban Refugee Documentary
As Cuba heads for major changes in government, economy and society overall, many Cuban-Americans are returning to the home they were forced to leave behind. Among them is documentary filmmaker Arleen Milian who fled Cuba on one of the historic "Freedom Flights" when she was two years old, and has now embarked on a fateful journey to reconnect and heal. For more about her documentary "A Refugee's Heart": https://www.facebook.com/refugeesheart

The Science Behind Pixar
The Science behind Pixar exhibit at the California Science Center show you how they bring your favorite Pixar characters like Nemo, Buzz Lightyear, and Wall-e to life, and you might get some inspiration for your Halloween costume while you're there. The exhibit shows you how they make that Pixar movie magic, and the whole family will love it!
http://californiasciencecenter.org

Orange County man overcomes gang life to become doctor

James Maciel overcame gang life in Santa Ana and a stint in juvenile hall to become a doctor.

