Vista L.A. meets real-life superheroes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --We met some locals who have changed lives in big ways, making them real-life superheroes to many. So who's your real-life superhero?
Astronaut Jose Hernandez
Former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez is a hero to many. Raised by migrant farm worker parents, the Mexican-American engineer went on to become one of only a handful of Latinos to travel to outer space. He's now an in-demand motivational speaker and runs an engineering consulting firm in Northern California, Tierra Luna Engineering. Jose is also a spokesperson for First 5 California, promoting early childhood development. Vista L.A.'s Patricia Lopez caught up with Hernandez at Loyola Marymount University, where he shared his story with his daughter's classmates.
Super Mamas Podcast
Sisters Bricia and Paulina Lopez are the creators of Super Mamas Podcast and co-owners of the popular Guelaguetza restaurant. As fairly new moms, they saw a need for a judgement-free space for mothers, specifically Latina moms, to express their cultural experiences, share tips and discuss the ups-and-downs of motherhood. In addition to the podcast, Bricia and Paulina also run their longtime family restaurant, Guelaguetza, a temple of authentic Oaxacan food and culture. Last year, Guelaguetza won the coveted James Beard Classics Award becoming the first traditional Mexican restaurant to win the honor! www.supermamaspodcast.com/
From Lotto Winners to Philanthropists
Jacki and Gilbert Cisneros went from lotto winners to hometown heroes. They're using their winnings to advocate for education and boost college degree attainment by students in the city of Pico Rivera and beyond. They're big supporters of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and they founded Generation First Degree Pico Rivera. Vista L.A.'s Alysha Del Valle met up with the couple at the restaurant where they purchased the winning lottery ticket that changed their lives forever.
Make in LA
Noramay Cadena overcame major personal obstacles to become a leader in technology. She now uses her experience in technology and engineering to empower others to create and achieve their dreams. She co-founded Make in LA, a four-month accelerator program that assists technology innovators to develop their products and get them ready for commercial success. The San Fernando native also co-founded the Latinas in STEM Foundation, which encourages young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
