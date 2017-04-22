LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Longtime advocate and accomplished architect, Mia Lehrer, is transforming the Los Angeles River as part of the L.A. River Revitalization Project.
Gruen Associate, Mia Lehrer + Associates and Oyler Wu Collaborative are set to design a 12-mile bike path to run alongside the river through the San Fernando Valley. The goal is to build accessibility to the river and expand greener spaces for people to enjoy.
Lehrer said the plan to revitalize the river started 10 years ago, when the Los Angeles City Council approved a new master plan with the improvements in 2007.
"It's a living river. But it took a while to convince the authorities that this was viable," she said.
She added the changes along the river have been carried out in phases throughout the last decade. There's even a 5-mile stretch of the river where people can kayak.
Lehrer is also working on the plans for the Inglewood stadium that will be shared by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
One of her well-known projects is Vista Hermosa Park, which has vast views of downtown L.A and includes trails, open space, small creeks and trees everywhere.
Lehrer originally came from El Salvador and said her country's beauty is what inspired her to become an urban designer and landscape architect.
You can learn more about the projects Lehrer is doing at https://mlagreen.com/.
Vista L.A. also interviewed other people who are making a sustainable mark on Los Angeles and around the world. See more below:
Rob Machado Foundation
We met up with pro surfer and all around good-guy Rob Machado, who has started a foundation that works to provide clean, healthy water options for children and communities while eliminating the need for single-use plastic water bottles. robmachadofoundation.org/
Nosotros Tequila
Nosotros Tequila is changing the way you drink responsibly by partnering with Waves for Water, a non-governmental organization that helps provide water filtering solutions to communities in need to help solve the world's clean water crisis.
nosotrostequila.com/home
wavesforwater.org/
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation
We met with Norma Garcia, deputy chief for L.A. County Parks and Recreation, who informed us how our beautiful parks offer something for everyone. The department currently maintains 180 parks, which consist of local playgrounds, organized sports programs, special programs and classes, as well as teen clubs. These parks encompass nature centers, wildlife sanctuaries, the world's largest municipal golf course, the Hollywood Bowl and more. http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpr/home/
From Lot to Spot
Founded in 2007, From Lot to Spot works to bring healthy living community engagement projects to low-income communities. With the help of the community, FLTS converts vacant lots into urban spaces, where children can play and adults can engage in health and wellness activities. Their goal is to give low-income communities equitable resources for wellness opportunities. http://fromlottospot.org/
