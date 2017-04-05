Jacob Staudenmaier recreated the iconic opening scene of La La Land to ask Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone to prom. The Arcadia High School student and Arizona native can be seen singing reimagined lyrics of the film's song "Another Day of Sun" as his friends dance alongside parked cars in the elaborate promposal.
IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7— Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017
"I saw La La Land and loved it a lot," the 17-year-old filmmaker told ABC News. "It was one of my favorite films and I've always liked Emma Stone as an actor and I guess that spawned the idea of maybe asking her to the prom."
Staudenmaier shared video of the promposal on Twitter on April 4 and has already been retweeted nearly 2,000 times. Even if Stone says she isn't able to go, Staudenmeier has a backup plan.
"Whether she says yes or no I think just a response in general would be amazing, but I guess if she did say yes then that would be the best outcome possible," he told ABC News. "But either way I've enjoyed everything that's happened so far."