Pretty, intimate and poignant: The best wedding photos of the year

To start 2017 off right, Junebug Weddings revealed its annual Best of the Best Wedding Photo Collection, taking a look at some of the most powerful and beautiful wedding photos of 2016.

The wedding planning site looked at more than 9,000 photos from 50 different countries to choose the very best.

The site has run the contest for 8 years. The contest was judged by the Junebug Wedddings team along with five wedding photographers, Mike and Shari Vallely of Shari + Mike, Benj Haisch, and Ben and Erin Chrisman of Chrisman Studios.

"What makes me so proud of this year's collection is that you can feel the emotions of a wedding day through these 50 images," said Carrie Schwab, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Junebug Weddings. "It's a powerfully emotive experience."


