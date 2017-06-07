SOCIETY

18-year-old Whittier high school student dies in hiking accident day before graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a somber graduation for La Serna High School seniors after Jeremy St. Julian, 18, died the day before in a hiking accident in the hills above Arcadia. (KABC)

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a somber graduation ceremony at La Serna High School in Whittier as the seniors dealt with the loss of one of their classmates.

Jeremy St. Julian was supposed to graduate from the school with his class Wednesday night, but he died in a hiking accident the day before.

"It's going to be so hard to focus on the graduation because it's supposed to be a joyous time. But everyone needs to give their respects and everyone is really sad about the loss," Alexis Vargas said. "We all just need to be there for each other and remember the good times that he gave us."

The loss has made the final day of school a difficult one.

"Everything was gloomy. It was just really quiet and all the football kids, some of them were hugging, some of them were crying. It was just really down today," Eddie Maestro said.

Jeremy was with some friends hiking around the Chantry Flats Recreation Area in the hills above Arcadia around 7 p.m. The 18-year-old fell about 100 feet from a cliff, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

He wasn't breathing when first responders arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6 feet 1 inch and 280 pounds, Jeremy was a big guy with a large personality and heart, students said.

"He's usually like one of those guys that just he's cool to hang around with. He's nice. He's loud, he's fun. Now, just knowing that something like that happened and he's gone now - it's pretty bad," Emiliano Juarez said.

Jeremy's future plans were to play junior college football. A moment of silence was held at the evening ceremony.

His parents had a message for the senior class - "Make tonight a joyous occasion for you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh schoolgraduationhikingstudent diesWhittierArcadiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Act of kindness toward blind Cubs fan goes viral
LAPD officer shows off serious salsa skills
Couple searching for owners of lost wedding album
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
More Society
Top Stories
Grandmother of missing South Pasadena boy speaks out for 1st time
Man shot in Wilmington police shooting had toy gun, LAPD says
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Child critically injured after being struck by stray bullet in Compton
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
Act of kindness toward blind Cubs fan goes viral
NASA's new class of astronauts includes 2 with ties to SoCal
Show More
Comey to tell Senate Trump asked him to 'lift the cloud' of Russia probe
Suspect armed with AK-47 caught after chase in LA County
Man shot at Gardena gas station during robbery attempt
Bill Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault
Trump to nominate ex-Justice official as new FBI director
More News
Top Video
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
Man shot at Gardena gas station during robbery attempt
Suspect armed with AK-47 caught after chase in LA County
More Video