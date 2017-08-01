  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

These stunning moments won National Geographic travel photographs of the year

A stunning image of a Mexican volcano being hit by a bolt of lightning has won the top prize in National Geographic's Travel Photographer of the Year competition. (Sergio Tapiro Velasco)

A photograph of an erupting volcano hit by a bolt of lightning earned the top prize for the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year.

Sergio Tapiro Velasco from Mexico took his grand prize-winning photo, titled "The Power of Nature," outside Colima, Mexico.

In addition to the grand-prize winner, top photos were selected in three categories - Nature, Cities and People - from more than 15,000 entries from participants in more than 30 countries.

Norbert Fritz of Hungary took top honors in the Cities category for his photo titled "Levels of Reading," while "Worship" by F. Dilek Uyar of Turkey won the People category.

Velasco's photo was also chosen as the winner in the Nature category. The photographer will receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galapagos Archipelago, as well as a $2500 prize.
