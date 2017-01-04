SOCIETY

Wrightwood residents say people trash community during visits to snow
EMBED </>More News Videos

While families gear up for a snow day in Wrightwood, residents in those areas are displeased with how visitors treat the community. (KABC)

By
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
While families gear up for a snow day in Wrightwood, residents in those areas are displeased with how visitors treat the community.

Residents said they have to deal with traffic on Highway 2 through town and trash that is left behind when visitors go home.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent in photos that show trash and even a dirty diaper dumped on the side of the road.

On some days, residents said there are so many people who come up to Wrightwood for snow days that there is no parking, which results in people going into neighborhoods and playing on private property.

"I happened to look out my kitchen window and there was about 10 people, including kids, playing in my front yard," resident Angela Meeks said.

Mountain residents said they are excited about another storm, and that they want people to come up and visit. But they want people to be respectful and leave the place the way they found it.
Related Topics:
societysnowcommunitytrashdumpingfamilyWrightwoodSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Scientists discover why meth users age faster
Vista L.A. explores stories of incredible accomplishments, redemption
Woodland Hills considers ending Candy Cane Lane over trash, street vendor issue
As Vail Lake recedes, 'treasures' unveiled
More Society
Top Stories
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Uncle arrested in killings of 3 relatives in Fontana
Scattered, light rain to hit Southland Wednesday
Driver arrested in Hyde Park hit-run that left man critically injured
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
Videographer rescues man from burning car on 110 Fwy
Suspects steal 25 iPhones from Manhattan Beach Verizon store
Show More
Metro's Purple Line extension gets $1.6B boost
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
Couple announces pregnancy with cute stop-motion time-lapse
Vista L.A. explores stories of incredible accomplishments, redemption
California enlists Eric Holder to defend against Trump administration
More News
Top Video
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
Metro's Purple Line extension gets $1.6B boost
Uncle arrested in killings of 3 relatives in Fontana
More Video