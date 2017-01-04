While families gear up for a snow day in Wrightwood, residents in those areas are displeased with how visitors treat the community.Residents said they have to deal with traffic on Highway 2 through town and trash that is left behind when visitors go home.An Eyewitness News viewer sent in photos that show trash and even a dirty diaper dumped on the side of the road.On some days, residents said there are so many people who come up to Wrightwood for snow days that there is no parking, which results in people going into neighborhoods and playing on private property."I happened to look out my kitchen window and there was about 10 people, including kids, playing in my front yard," resident Angela Meeks said.Mountain residents said they are excited about another storm, and that they want people to come up and visit. But they want people to be respectful and leave the place the way they found it.