It's Valentine's Day and that means thousands of flowers and arrangements are on display at the California Flower Mall in downtown Los Angeles.One visitor from Koreatown took the time to buy dozens of roses and flowers for girls at his school."I bought this for the majority of my girls at the school because on Valentine's Day - a lot of people don't really like it, especially if you don't have a loved one," he said. "I just decided to buy this bouquet and hand it out to each and every one of them."He had a second bouquet that he bought for his girlfriend.Valentine's Day is considered one of the busiest days of the year after Mother's Day for florists and takes hours of preparation.