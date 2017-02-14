SOCIETY

Koreatown resident buys dozens of flowers for classmates, girlfriend for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

One young man from Koreatown decided to give a good Valentine's Day gift to his girlfriend and dozens of girls at his school who many not have someone special on the love-heavy holiday. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's Valentine's Day and that means thousands of flowers and arrangements are on display at the California Flower Mall in downtown Los Angeles.

One visitor from Koreatown took the time to buy dozens of roses and flowers for girls at his school.

"I bought this for the majority of my girls at the school because on Valentine's Day - a lot of people don't really like it, especially if you don't have a loved one," he said. "I just decided to buy this bouquet and hand it out to each and every one of them."

He had a second bouquet that he bought for his girlfriend.

Valentine's Day is considered one of the busiest days of the year after Mother's Day for florists and takes hours of preparation.
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's dayholidaygiftsfeel goodDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
How to say "I love you" around the world.
SoCal couple donates wedding budget to help starving children
7-day planner
Eye on L.A. finds foods in the city from around the globe
More Society
Top Stories
Did you see it? Mystery light spotted in California sky
LA County dams getting safety evaluation amid Oroville Dam situation
Senator proposes bill to start middle, high schools later
Valentine's Day recipes: Chicken pot pie and giant chocolate chip cookie skillet cake
Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser amid Russia controversy
Father, teen daughter killed in Palmdale high-speed crash
Oroville Dam-area evacuees might not return until spillway is fixed
Show More
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
How to say "I love you" around the world.
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Meet the first African-American 'Bachelorette'
6 kids hurt as roller coaster malfunctions at Riverside pizza shop
More News
Top Video
LA County dams getting safety evaluation amid Oroville Dam situation
Senator proposes bill to start middle, high schools later
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
Father, teen daughter killed in Palmdale high-speed crash
More Video