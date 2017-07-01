An educational program in San Bernardino helped one woman find her path out of homelessness.Camille Patterson has come a long way. She received a certification from the San Bernardino County Technical Employment Training program on Friday. But just one year ago, Patterson was homeless.A convicted felon at age 15, she was living in her car."It was bad, hearing your baby, you know, telling me, 'We have to sleep in mommy's car.' I'm like, 'Man, that's not even right, you know, something's got to give,'" Patterson shared.Help ended up coming from the San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department."I just happened to look at the poster board and it said manufacturing, and I asked her what that's about, and it's something the county pays for...I was like, 'no way....,'" Patterson recalled.Her goal was to become a machinist, just like her father. She said it didn't come easy for her due to trigonometry involved. She had thoughts about quitting, but she pushed forward and is now a graduate of the program.Gilbert Ramos, from the transitional assistance department, said close to two dozen people graduated this year. A lot of them were dealing with issues a lot like Patterson's"...I had just heard she has three interviews lined up after this, so it's just a remarkable story of success," he said.Patterson said she's grateful for all the staff that helped her persevere when she had no one else."They believed in me," she said. "I didn't believe in myself, so to have someone backing me up, with no family. The school was like, 'You can do this. You can do this.'"