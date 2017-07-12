SPORTS

Here are your 2017 ESPY winners

The sports world gathered in Los Angeles to honor the best performances on and off the field at the 2017 ESPYS.

Here are the winners of the most notable ESPY awards:

Best Game
Cubs vs. Indians, World Series Game 7
WINNER: Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl
Federer vs. Nadal, Australian Open Final

Best Moment
The Chicago Cubs winning their first World Series since 1908

Best Coach
Bob Hurley, Sr.

Best Record-Breaking Performance
Bill Belichickmost Super Bowl wins by a head coach
WINNER: Michael Phelps extends his own record of most gold medals/most Olympic medals
Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record
Russell Westbrook most triple doubles in a season

Best Breakthrough Athlete
WINNER: Dak Prescott, NFL
Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA
Laurie Hernandez, Gymnastics
Aaron Judge, MLB
Christian Pulisic, Soccer

Pat Tillman Award for Service
Israel Del Toro, Invictus gold medalist in shot put and wounded serviceman

Jimmy V Perseverance Award
Jarrius Robertson, New Orleans Saints Superfan

Arthur Ashe Courage Award
Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics

Icon Award
Vin Scully, retired Los Angeles Dodgers TV announcer

Best Male Athlete
Kris Bryant, MLB
Sidney Crosby, Stanley Cup Finals
Michael Phelps, Swimming
Russell Westbrook, NBA

Best Female Athlete
Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Candace Parker, WNBA
Serena Williams, Tennis

Best Championship Performance
Tom Brady, Super Bowl
Kevin Durant, NBA Finals
Shay Knighten, WCWS
Deshaun Watson, CFB National Championship

Best Upset
Clemson defeats Alabama, CFB National Championship
Denis Istomin over Novak Djokovic, Australian Open
Mississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women's NCAA Basketball Final Four

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
Matt Bush, MLB
Roger Federer, Tennis
Jordy Nelson, NFL
Candace Parker, WNBA

BEST TEAM
Chicago Cubs, MLB
Clemson Tigers, CFB
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL
New England Patriots, NFL
South Carolina Gamecocks, Women's NCAA Basketball
US Women's Gymnastics
