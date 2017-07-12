Best Game

Best Moment

Best Coach

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Pat Tillman Award for Service

Jimmy V Perseverance Award

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Icon Award

Best Male Athlete

Best Female Athlete

Best Championship Performance

Best Upset

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

BEST TEAM

The sports world gathered in Los Angeles to honor the best performances on and off the field at the 2017 ESPYS.Here are the winners of the most notable ESPY awards:Cubs vs. Indians, World Series Game 7Federer vs. Nadal, Australian Open FinalBill Belichickmost Super Bowl wins by a head coachDiana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring recordRussell Westbrook most triple doubles in a seasonGiannis Antetokounmpo, NBALaurie Hernandez, GymnasticsAaron Judge, MLBChristian Pulisic, SoccerKris Bryant, MLBSidney Crosby, Stanley Cup FinalsMichael Phelps, SwimmingRussell Westbrook, NBASimone Biles, GymnasticsKatie Ledecky, SwimmingCandace Parker, WNBASerena Williams, TennisTom Brady, Super BowlKevin Durant, NBA FinalsShay Knighten, WCWSDeshaun Watson, CFB National ChampionshipClemson defeats Alabama, CFB National ChampionshipDenis Istomin over Novak Djokovic, Australian OpenMississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women's NCAA Basketball Final FourMatt Bush, MLBRoger Federer, TennisJordy Nelson, NFLCandace Parker, WNBAChicago Cubs, MLBClemson Tigers, CFBGolden State Warriors, NBAPittsburgh Penguins, NHLNew England Patriots, NFLSouth Carolina Gamecocks, Women's NCAA BasketballUS Women's Gymnastics