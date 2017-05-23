SPORTS

2021 Super Bowl to be relocated to Tampa

A rendering of Los Angeles Rams' owner Stan Kroenke's proposed $2-billion venue at the former Hollywood Park racetrack site in Inglewood.

The 2021 Super Bowl game has been relocated from Inglewood to Tampa due to stadium construction delays.

The NFL had previously awarded the 2021 Super Bowl to the Inglewood stadium, but construction crews announced last week that unusually heavy winter rainfall will delay the venue's opening from 2019 until 2020.

The NFL has a policy requiring a stadium to be open for at least two seasons before it can host a Super Bowl. The league's owners could have approved a waiver of the requirement, but they voted Tuesday to award Inglewood the 2022 Super Bowl instead.
