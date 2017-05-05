HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Three huge sporting events are on tap for Orange County, where the Anaheim Ducks are playing and the Huntington Beach Open and the Orange County Marathon are taking place this weekend.
The Association of Volleyball Professionals tour is the longest running professional beach volleyball tour in the world. The AVP is kicking off its 2017 season at the Huntington Beach Open this weekend. It's a four-day competition, featuring top professional beach volleyball athletes, including several Olympians. Opening rounds were set to start at 9 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, a huge Game 5 for the Anaheim Ducks is set for Friday as the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers at the Honda Center at 7:30 Friday.
Their second-round playoff series is tied at two games apiece. More than 17,000 fans are expected to attend the game.
Also this weekend, the 13th annual US Bank Orange County Marathon will take place on Sunday. As many as 35,000 people, including runners, spectators and volunteers, are expected to attend the three-day festival, which will feature runners from 20 countries and all 50 states.
The event includes the full marathon, half marathon, 5K run and a kids run. It all kicks off early Sunday morning at Fashion Island in Newport Beach and ends in Costa Mesa.
