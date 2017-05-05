SPORTS

3 huge sporting events to draw thousands to Orange County

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three huge sporting events are on tap for Orange County, where the Anaheim Ducks are playing and the Huntington Beach Open and the Orange County Marathon are taking place this weekend. (AVP)

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Three huge sporting events are on tap for Orange County, where the Anaheim Ducks are playing and the Huntington Beach Open and the Orange County Marathon are taking place this weekend.

The Association of Volleyball Professionals tour is the longest running professional beach volleyball tour in the world. The AVP is kicking off its 2017 season at the Huntington Beach Open this weekend. It's a four-day competition, featuring top professional beach volleyball athletes, including several Olympians. Opening rounds were set to start at 9 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, a huge Game 5 for the Anaheim Ducks is set for Friday as the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers at the Honda Center at 7:30 Friday.

Their second-round playoff series is tied at two games apiece. More than 17,000 fans are expected to attend the game.

Also this weekend, the 13th annual US Bank Orange County Marathon will take place on Sunday. As many as 35,000 people, including runners, spectators and volunteers, are expected to attend the three-day festival, which will feature runners from 20 countries and all 50 states.

The event includes the full marathon, half marathon, 5K run and a kids run. It all kicks off early Sunday morning at Fashion Island in Newport Beach and ends in Costa Mesa.

Watch Chelsea Edwards' report above from Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. to learn more about all the events.
Related Topics:
sportsbeachesmarathonsathletesexerciseAnaheim DucksEdmonton OilersrunningHuntington BeachNewport BeachCosta MesaAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
LaVar Ball's company unveils son Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes
Big Baller Brand unveils debut ZO2 shoe for Lonzo Ball
Valencia, Miranda lift Mariners past Angels 11-3
Angels face tough task vs. Astros' Keuchel
More Sports
Top Stories
2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in San Gabriel Valley
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
Mario Maglieri, owner of Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Room, dies
Jury awards record-setting $110.5 million in baby powder lawsuit
Senate wary on 'Obamacare' repeal, bumpy path ahead
Family with 5 children adopts 6 foster children siblings
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
Show More
Mark Hamill, stormtroopers help honor USC students
LaVar Ball's company unveils son Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
2 arrested in deadly shooting spree in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada
Video shows intruder creeping around Riverside woman's apartment
More News
Top Video
2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in San Gabriel Valley
Senate wary on 'Obamacare' repeal, bumpy path ahead
LaVar Ball's company unveils son Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
More Video