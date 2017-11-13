The 49ers' first win of the season came with a touching and heartbreaking moment. Marquise Goodwin scored a touchdown on Sunday, helping him lead his team to victory. Just hours earlier, he and his wife lost their newborn son.While Goodwin provided one of the biggest highlights of the 49ers' season, he was mourning the loss of his newborn son.Goodwin knelt in the end zone, and then dropped to both knees after running in an 83-yard touchdown. The wide receiver then fell onto his hands as his teammates gathered around him.After the game, Goodwin posted on Instagram that his son died after being born prematurely early Sunday morning.He wrote, "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."